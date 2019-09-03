Spark Investment Management Has Cut By $2.48 Million Its Agco (AGCO) Holding; Shorts at Avinger (AVGR) Lowered By 93.13%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) had a decrease of 93.13% in short interest. AVGR’s SI was 130,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 93.13% from 1.89M shares previously. With 437,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s short sellers to cover AVGR’s short positions. The SI to Avinger Inc’s float is 0.56%. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 122,706 shares traded. Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has declined 83.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.70% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 57.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 35,900 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 26,600 shares with $1.85 million value, down from 62,500 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $5.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 393,582 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 2.72 million shares. D E Shaw & Company invested in 0.01% or 65,340 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Com holds 829,731 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 26,305 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors owns 11,055 shares. M&T Bankshares has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking has 12,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Agf Invests Incorporated has 1.25% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 1.60M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 170,365 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 73,492 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.05% or 146,429 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.04% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 28,200 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 40,202 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $60.06 million for 21.33 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is 12.37% above currents $69.12 stock price. Agco had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of AGCO in report on Wednesday, July 17 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8000 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) stake by 11,900 shares to 69,500 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) stake by 328,500 shares and now owns 596,400 shares. One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) was raised too.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, makes, and sells image-guided and catheter systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $11.26 million. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients.