Spark Investment Management Has Cut By $10.23 Million Its Autozone (AZO) Holding; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Trimmed Edison Intl (EIX) Stake By $1.10 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 69.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 4,300 shares with $4.40M value, down from 14,300 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 254,004 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Edison Intl (EIX) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 17,791 shares as Edison Intl (EIX)’s stock rose 23.64%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 531,141 shares with $33.02M value, down from 548,932 last quarter. Edison Intl now has $25.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.86 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 12/04/2018 – ITRI Wins 2018 Edison Awards™ with FDER; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 07/03/2018 – New Marketplace-Edison Research Poll Finds Americans Still Fear Recession Decade after Financial Crash; 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $597.84 million for 10.75 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 0.22% above currents $72.27 stock price. Edison Intl had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EIX in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EIX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Wednesday, May 29 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) rating on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 45,410 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mutual Of America Limited Com reported 59,522 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 674,254 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 0% or 3,384 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 15,532 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,252 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 81,524 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Grp reported 108,403 shares. 31,402 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs. Prudential Finance reported 396,612 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Luminus Ltd Liability Com holds 593,410 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca reported 13,335 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) stake by 11,480 shares to 106,072 valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 45,080 shares and now owns 3.74M shares. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc has 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 115,603 shares. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 2,733 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Century Cos Inc accumulated 0.09% or 86,437 shares. Bridges Invest Management has 300 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 1,501 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Company owns 723 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Lc has 872 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 179,462 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14,500 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 1,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street stated it has 1.16M shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 13 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,386 were accumulated by Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.58M for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) stake by 96,700 shares to 570,800 valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blueprint Medicines Corp stake by 75,700 shares and now owns 107,100 shares. Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1113.20’s average target is 1.04% above currents $1101.69 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating.