Spark Investment Management Has Boosted Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Increased Stake

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 72,390 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, up from 55,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 25,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 126,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 101,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 215,104 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) Company Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,430 shares to 22,384 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 6,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,632 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Us Technology Etf (IYW).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc by 232,100 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).