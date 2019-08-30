Spark Investment Management Decreased Kimball Electronics (KE) Holding by $784,500; Apple (AAPL) Holder Mathes Company Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 16,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,938 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 38,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207.75. About 10.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) by 61.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 52,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The hedge fund held 32,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 15,121 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE)

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,600 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

