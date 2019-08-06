Spark Investment Management Decreased Holding in Vmware (VMW) by $3.60 Million; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Ycg Has Trimmed by $342,924 Its Holding

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 1.26M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 39.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 31,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.74B market cap company. It closed at $155.76 lastly. It is down 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $601.11 million for 24.78 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 (NYSE:CL) – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation reported 50,325 shares. Windsor Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,995 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs stated it has 750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 28,080 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 0.52% or 14,353 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.14% or 248,284 shares. Fort LP reported 0.47% stake. Northeast, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,991 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,554 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 5.15M shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc reported 4,344 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated reported 41,057 shares.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 33.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is VMware (VMW) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts boost VMware targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Followers Could Find Its Shares Become Cheaper in the Weeks Ahead – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.