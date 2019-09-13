Spark Investment Management Decreased Holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) as Market Valuation Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Upped Its Target (TGT) Position by $32.32 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 450.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 375,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 459,124 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.77 million, up from 83,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 1.56 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 39,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 139,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, down from 178,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 636,136 shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.38M for 51.76 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 187,500 shares to 246,700 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc by 83,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 118,440 shares to 252,610 shares, valued at $46.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,800 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).