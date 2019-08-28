Spark Investment Management Cut Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Stake by $1.58 Million; Market Value Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose While Verity & Verity Has Cut Holding by $1.73 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 51,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 611,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, down from 662,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 1.33 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 36,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 113,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 11.37 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,291 shares to 46,091 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,990 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.54 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 413,742 shares to 510,800 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 265,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc.