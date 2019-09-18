Spark Investment Management Cut Its Idt (IDT) Position; Cambridge Display Technology Has 1.1 Sentiment

Cambridge Display Technology Inc (OLED) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 141 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 128 sold and reduced their stock positions in Cambridge Display Technology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 31.72 million shares, down from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cambridge Display Technology Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 100 Increased: 82 New Position: 59.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 78.78 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.31% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $179.62. About 195,750 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $8.46 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 72.72 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. holds 14.79% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation for 618,209 shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 3,069 shares or 8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has 4.93% invested in the company for 166,705 shares. The -based Avenir Corp has invested 4.65% in the stock. General American Investors Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 111,309 shares.

