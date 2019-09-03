Spark Investment Management Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Position; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Decreased Fmc (FMC) Position

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 69.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 4,300 shares with $4.40 million value, down from 14,300 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1102.83. About 162,655 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Fmc Corp (FMC) stake by 8.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 38,337 shares as Fmc Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 391,262 shares with $30.06M value, down from 429,599 last quarter. Fmc Corp now has $10.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 771,652 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Collision Advice Legacy Group Names ALLDATA as a Preferred Partner for Repair Information Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1113.20’s average target is 0.94% above currents $1102.83 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 515 shares. Prudential Pcl owns 374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Of Vermont accumulated 500 shares. 18,229 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Conning Incorporated owns 994 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 44,273 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 95 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,389 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 38,938 shares stake. 1,132 are held by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 387 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 3,264 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Corp holds 809 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $531.32 million for 12.68 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) stake by 102,869 shares to 117,269 valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Basic Energy Svcs Inc New stake by 202,000 shares and now owns 463,700 shares. Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) was raised too.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) stake by 51,879 shares to 228,572 valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) stake by 20,959 shares and now owns 251,744 shares. Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) was raised too.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “TechnipFMC to split into 2 companies just 3 years after multibillion-dollar merger – Houston Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $101.59M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $81 lowest target. $95.63’s average target is 12.37% above currents $85.1 stock price. FMC Corp had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FMC in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge invested in 11,098 shares. S&Co holds 32,102 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 82,092 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt invested in 25,396 shares. Petrus Lta holds 2.64% or 177,500 shares. Argent Co reported 3,572 shares. Glenview Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6.28% or 9.17M shares. Lord Abbett & Limited has 294,334 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 0.15% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Blackrock has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 62,516 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 23,144 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 130,350 shares.