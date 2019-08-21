Spark Investment Management Cut Its Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Stake By $331,049

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 32.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc acquired 1,829 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 7,447 shares with $1.35M value, up from 5,618 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $41.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $157.69. About 75,724 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) stake by 11.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 47,200 shares as Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)’s stock declined 31.04%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 362,100 shares with $4.81M value, down from 409,300 last quarter. Acorda Therapeutics Inc now has $156.59M valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.255. About 414,127 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Acorda Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 26,216 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northstar Group has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 51 are owned by Country Trust Comml Bank. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 65,020 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Manhattan Co has invested 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Staley Cap Advisers holds 28,379 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt reported 5,890 shares. First Financial In invested 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj accumulated 1,728 shares. West Coast Limited Liability holds 26,947 shares. Sei Investments owns 188,721 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Yhb Invest Advsrs has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 26.20% above currents $157.69 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17500 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Loop Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Outperform” rating. Berenberg maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. The insider Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $33 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 104.92% above currents $3.255 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, March 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ACOR in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) stake by 133,600 shares to 1.74 million valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) stake by 362,500 shares and now owns 2.40 million shares. Innoviva Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ACOR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 212,937 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 34,586 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 5,587 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Principal Financial Gp Inc has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 14,800 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 19,500 shares. 987,603 were reported by Prudential Financial. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 275,102 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc owns 84,284 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Manufacturers Life The has 29,575 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 14,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 25,500 shares.