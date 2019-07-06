Spark Investment Management Boosted Its Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $773,500; Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered Bce (BCE) Holding by $3.01 Million; Stock Price Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 68,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 260,225 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, down from 328,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 436,552 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 183,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 124,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 531,397 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CymBay’s pain is Viking’s gain, up 9% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Bioworld.com published: “Liver-fat NASH bid fizzles, Cymabay stock in tailspin – BioWorld Online” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2019: TLRY,MOTS,CBAY – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SYBX, MAT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 51,200 shares to 84,400 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 161,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE: This 5.1%-Yielding Stock Should Continue To Grow, But Shares Are Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE Inc: Time To Buy This Recession-Proof Business – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Provide Monthly Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 22, 2019.