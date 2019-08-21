Spark Investment Management Boosted Its Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Stake by $1.03 Million as Market Value Declined; Dt Investment Partners Raised At&T (T) Stake by $359,290

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 174,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 131,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 204,742 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,915 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 120,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 15.28 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Advisors holds 0.26% or 15,534 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 215,676 shares. The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Cap Advsrs has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 19.84 million shares for 1% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc holds 2.61 million shares. 1St Source Bankshares has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 142,024 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 4.46M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company has 27,512 shares. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 10,580 shares stake. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 9,745 shares. Sequent Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 24,422 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Tru accumulated 129,728 shares. Parthenon accumulated 23,663 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 48,850 were accumulated by Bangor Savings Bank.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 51,100 shares to 611,600 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 151,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,900 shares, and cut its stake in Appian Corp.