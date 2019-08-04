Spark Energy (SPKE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Had 7 Bulls

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SPKE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Spark Energy Inc’s current price of $11.02 translates into 1.64% yield. Spark Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 158,645 shares traded or 29.45% up from the average. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF 2017; 09/05/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $286.7 MLN VS $196.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy 4Q Net $47.5M; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Rev $284M; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $325 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, March 6. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. See The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.93% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $334.86. About 193,530 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 7,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Champlain Prtnrs Limited stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 2,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 79,164 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Pnc Fincl Group invested in 55,012 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 612,748 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Profund Advsrs Lc holds 1,760 shares. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Contravisory Invest Mgmt holds 1,528 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1,311 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co. 3,370 were accumulated by Quantbot Lp. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.57 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 39.34 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.79 million activity. 9,602 shares were bought by Maxwell W Keith III, worth $94,964.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $385.06 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 58 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

