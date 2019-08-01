Spark Energy (SPKE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; LONG BLOCKCHAIN CMN STK (LBCC) Shorts Raised By 737.5%

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SPKE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Spark Energy Inc’s current price of $10.94 translates into 1.66% yield. Spark Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 74,412 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy 4Q Net $47.5M; 16/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY MAY GET INTEREST FROM PE, STRATEGICS: DEALREPORTER; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Loss $41.8M; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 23/04/2018 – Spark Energy, Inc. to Present First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Rev $284M; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (OTCMKTS:LBCC) had an increase of 737.5% in short interest. LBCC’s SI was 20,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 737.5% from 2,400 shares previously. With 129,500 avg volume, 0 days are for LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (OTCMKTS:LBCC)’s short sellers to cover LBCC’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 11,369 shares traded. Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LBCC News: 30/03/2018 – TSLC PTE LTD REPORTS 17.0 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 21 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – STATER BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED REPORTS 8.5 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – HASHCOVE CEO KUNAL NANDWANI WILL BECOME AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF CO FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – UPON CLOSING, HASHCOVE WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 23/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in TSLC, a Singapore-Based Financial Technology Company with a Strategic Ownership Position in CASHe; 23/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – CASHE WILL RECEIVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A DIRECTOR TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in TSLC, a Singapore-Based Financial Technology Company with a Strategic Ow; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN – CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE CAN INCREASE THEIR OWNERSHIP TO 17.1% OF COMBINED ENTITY BASED ON CERTAIN MILESTONES; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE WILL OWN 4.9% OF COMBINED ENTITY, AT CLOSING OF DEAL; 20/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN – RAMY SOLIMAN, CEO OF STATER BLOCKCHAIN, APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR OF LONG BLOCKCHAIN

Since May 16, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. Shares for $72,973 were bought by Maxwell W Keith III on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold Spark Energy, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.26 million shares or 4.44% less from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fin Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 7,165 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 0% or 160,923 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Ameritas Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 56,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.27 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 121 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 500 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Co reported 36,799 shares stake. 242,654 were accumulated by Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Com. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Marshall Wace Llp reported 164,041 shares. Heartland Inc invested in 0.23% or 354,650 shares.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $382.26 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 57.58 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.76 million. The firm offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name.

