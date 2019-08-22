Spark Energy (SPKE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; ISS ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (ISFFF) SI Decreased By 0.84%

ISS ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:ISFFF) had a decrease of 0.84% in short interest. ISFFF’s SI was 2.31 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.84% from 2.33 million shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 1155 days are for ISS ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:ISFFF)’s short sellers to cover ISFFF’s short positions. It closed at $27.98 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SPKE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Spark Energy Inc’s current price of $10.75 translates into 1.69% yield. Spark Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 58,319 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF 2017; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 09/05/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $286.7 MLN VS $196.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY MAY GET INTEREST FROM PE, STRATEGICS: DEALREPORTER; 10/05/2018 – Spark Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

ISS A/S, a facility services company, provides various cleaning, property, catering, support, security, and facility management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s cleaning services include daily office cleaning, industrial cleaning, and periodical cleaning, and specialized cleaning. It currently has negative earnings. The company's property services comprise infrastructure life, building fabric, and building operational management services; systems monitoring and management of infrastructure; management and maintenance of critical environments; energy and sustainability management services; data hub and helpdesk services; and capital projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Spark Energy, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.26 million shares or 4.44% less from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 4,892 shares. Citigroup has 3,203 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Liability accumulated 1,626 shares. Pnc Group Inc stated it has 24,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 140,776 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0% or 176,384 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 20,935 shares. 7,354 are held by American Intl Gp Incorporated. Blackrock holds 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) or 934,755 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 22 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Maxwell W Keith III bought $109,520.