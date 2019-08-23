Spark Energy (SPKE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed By $507,305 Its Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stake

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SPKE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Spark Energy Inc’s current price of $10.61 translates into 1.71% yield. Spark Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 39,998 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Loss $41.8M; 16/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY MAY GET INTEREST FROM PE, STRATEGICS: DEALREPORTER; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – AGREED TO REINTEGRATE EMPLOYEES AND OPERATIONS OF RETAILCO SERVICES, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spark Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPKE); 10/05/2018 – Spark Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) stake by 98.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,105 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 19.50%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 29 shares with $7,000 value, down from 2,134 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc now has $14.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $392.54. About 246,625 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Spark Energy, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.26 million shares or 4.44% less from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 13,043 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 91,553 shares. Ameriprise holds 85,180 shares. 84,500 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability. Dupont Cap owns 13,767 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,626 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Sun Life owns 7,165 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 1,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 29,733 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Inc owns 7,439 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 4,615 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 20,642 shares. Citigroup reported 3,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 22 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Maxwell W Keith III bought 836 shares worth $8,678.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $370.73 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 55.84 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

More notable recent Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) CEO Nathan Kroeker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. declares $0.18125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Spark Energy, Inc. For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Cap owns 89,191 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Parametrica Management owns 836 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna International Grp Llp has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 7,935 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 31,970 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 1,277 are held by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Stephens Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.52% or 303,229 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 42,451 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 670 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Wms Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,225 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 80 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 28,685 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 80.44 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Schwab Us Lg Cap Etf (SCHX) stake by 7,259 shares to 34,399 valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dxc Technology Co stake by 6,095 shares and now owns 6,107 shares. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was raised too.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketAxess to Acquire US Treasuries Trading Operator LiquidityEdge – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for July 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VB, ATO, MKTX, BURL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity. The insider Prager Richard Leon bought $358,490.