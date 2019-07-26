Spark Energy (SPKE) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS (ACUR) Shorts Decreased By 28.18%

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SPKE) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Spark Energy Inc’s current price of $10.94 translates into 1.66% yield. Spark Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 45,022 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has declined 6.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – AGREED TO REINTEGRATE EMPLOYEES AND OPERATIONS OF RETAILCO SERVICES, LLC; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA SIMILAR TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Loss $41.8M; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Spark Energy, Inc. to Present First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Spark Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt, sources say [21:45 GMT15 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives

ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ACUR) had a decrease of 28.18% in short interest. ACUR’s SI was 13,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28.18% from 18,100 shares previously. With 20,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s short sellers to cover ACUR’s short positions. The stock increased 24.07% or $0.0485 during the last trading session, reaching $0.25. About 17,154 shares traded or 197.09% up from the average. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of products to address medication abuse and misuse. The company has market cap of $5.26 million. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $379.53 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 57.58 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

