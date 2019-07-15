Spark Energy (SPKE) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Holding; As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $365,982

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 378,138 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 114,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 127,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Spark Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 8,738 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has declined 6.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Limerston Capital Eyes £100 Million Exit of Spark Energy; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt, sources say [21:45 GMT15 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 200,809 shares to 219,790 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 87,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc.

More notable recent Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Strategic Relationship Nasdaq:SPKE – GlobeNewswire” published on December 15, 2015, Nasdaq.com published: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. declares $0.18125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; International Game Technology Earnings Miss Views – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 95.12% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.41 per share. SPKE’s profit will be $698,838 for 140.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold SPKE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.26 million shares or 4.44% less from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 14,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 162,576 shares in its portfolio. United Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 25,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 23,592 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 21,098 shares. Hightower Llc accumulated 0% or 14,828 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 85,180 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Com has 1.07 million shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 29,733 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Amer Century Inc holds 75,350 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 69,010 shares. Heartland accumulated 354,650 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.79 million activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares to 326 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,581 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Zwj Counsel has 65,020 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.23% or 257,108 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 25,237 shares stake. 22,716 were reported by Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 1.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Benin Mngmt owns 19,550 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Capital Inc has 2.6% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 86,727 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 88,070 shares stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.05% or 3,323 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Inc has 6.38% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30,000 shares. Haverford Trust Com reported 1.56% stake. Thompson Investment owns 29,984 shares. Excalibur Management Corporation invested in 4,895 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Miles Inc has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).