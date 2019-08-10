Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.38 N/A 0.30 36.11 DTE Energy Company 125 1.73 N/A 6.06 20.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spark Energy Inc. and DTE Energy Company. DTE Energy Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Spark Energy Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spark Energy Inc. and DTE Energy Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 0.8% DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Spark Energy Inc. is 140.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.4. DTE Energy Company on the other hand, has 0.26 beta which makes it 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Spark Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DTE Energy Company are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Spark Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DTE Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spark Energy Inc. and DTE Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 DTE Energy Company 2 2 0 2.50

The downside potential is -5.39% for Spark Energy Inc. with average target price of $10. On the other hand, DTE Energy Company’s potential downside is -4.54% and its average target price is $123.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, DTE Energy Company is looking more favorable than Spark Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spark Energy Inc. and DTE Energy Company are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 74% respectively. Insiders owned 20.7% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, DTE Energy Company has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24% DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. has stronger performance than DTE Energy Company

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats Spark Energy Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.