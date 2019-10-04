Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR)

As Electric Utilities companies, Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.00 11.39M 0.30 36.11 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 498.34M -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spark Energy Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 113,220,675.94% 10.8% 0.8% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 4,824,201,355.28% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Spark Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.68% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.7% of Spark Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.18% 11.64% 22.43% 3.01% 132.13% 61.57%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. was less bullish than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.