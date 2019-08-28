Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE)’s director Keith Maxwell Pays for 2500 shares of the Company; Teleflex Has 1.21 Sentiment

Teleflex Inc (TFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 174 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 144 sold and reduced their stakes in Teleflex Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 40.39 million shares, down from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Teleflex Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 127 Increased: 103 New Position: 71.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Spark Energy, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.26 million shares or 4.44% less from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,354 were accumulated by Amer Grp. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 17,811 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 7,439 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 208,643 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 400 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). 3,203 were reported by Citigroup. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). The Illinois-based Bard Assocs has invested 0.75% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). 162,576 are held by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Geode Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 160,923 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation stated it has 69,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $339.29 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 51.11 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Two days ago, the director of Spark Energy Inc, Mr. Keith Maxwell, purchased 2,500 shares, amounting to $24,450 U.S Dollars, at an average $9.8 per share. In the last month, he also purchased 44,162 shares worth $453,159 USD. At present, Keith Maxwell owns a total of 2.59 million shares or 10%+ of Spark Energy Inc’s market cap. This investment was reported on 28/08/2019 and is already filed with the DC-based SEC. The original Form 4 is available for review to the public here.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 23 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.24 million activity. $170,564 worth of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares were bought by Maxwell W Keith III.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.56 billion. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. It has a 61.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 4.73% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated for 239,003 shares. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C owns 2.40 million shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 377,661 shares. The California-based Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc has invested 2.74% in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

