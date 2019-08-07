Spark Energy Inc. (SPKEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

As Electric Utilities companies, Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) and NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 0.19 130.26 NextEra Energy Inc. 195 5.81 N/A 7.04 29.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spark Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc. NextEra Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Spark Energy Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Spark Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2%

Analyst Ratings

Spark Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextEra Energy Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

NextEra Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $218.67 average target price and a 2.72% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spark Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.16% and 79.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78% NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NextEra Energy Inc.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Spark Energy Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.