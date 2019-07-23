Spark Energy Inc. (SPKEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

As Electric Utilities businesses, Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 0.19 129.74 FirstEnergy Corp. 41 2.09 N/A 1.95 21.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spark Energy Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp. FirstEnergy Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Spark Energy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spark Energy Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, FirstEnergy Corp.’s potential upside is 3.78% and its consensus price target is $45.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.16% of Spark Energy Inc. shares and 92.2% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are FirstEnergy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. 0.46% 3.89% 5.57% 6.34% 7.78% 33.24% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.94% 1.33% 5.87% 10.08% 23.94% 11.4%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. was more bullish than FirstEnergy Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors FirstEnergy Corp. beats Spark Energy Inc.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.