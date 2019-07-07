Spark Energy Inc. (SPKEP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spark Energy Inc. has 6.16% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Spark Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.76% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spark Energy Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.89% 17.50% 2.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Spark Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. N/A 23 129.74 Industry Average 421.17M 7.15B 36.13

Spark Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Spark Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.45 2.31 2.06 2.34

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 39.40%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spark Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. 0.46% 3.89% 5.57% 6.34% 7.78% 33.24% Industry Average 2.38% 4.05% 9.70% 10.08% 20.67% 14.35%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Spark Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spark Energy Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Spark Energy Inc.