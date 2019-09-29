Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; DAI NIPPON PHARMACEUTICAL ORD ORDINARY S (DNPUF) Shorts Down By 7.84%

DAI NIPPON PHARMACEUTICAL ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) had a decrease of 7.84% in short interest. DNPUF’s SI was 2.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.84% from 2.33M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 21479 days are for DAI NIPPON PHARMACEUTICAL ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)’s short sellers to cover DNPUF’s short positions. It closed at $16.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report $-0.03 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Spark Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -123.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 81,618 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy 4Q Net $47.5M; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Loss $41.8M; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – AGREED TO REINTEGRATE EMPLOYEES AND OPERATIONS OF RETAILCO SERVICES, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Spark Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold Spark Energy, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.73 million shares or 15.90% more from 9.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 11,600 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). State Street Corp reported 210,676 shares stake. Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 18,062 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc invested in 2,100 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 132,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 10,607 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 36,204 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,075 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Com stated it has 25,664 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc reported 169,547 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 25 buys, and 0 sales for $2.34 million activity. Maxwell W Keith III had bought 15,700 shares worth $170,564 on Friday, June 21.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $368.33 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.