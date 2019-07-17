Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Carret Asset Management Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Analysts expect Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 95.12% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. SPKE’s profit would be $698,839 giving it 140.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Spark Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -122.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 8,757 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has declined 6.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 23/04/2018 – Spark Energy, Inc. to Present First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA SIMILAR TO 2017; 10/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Limerston Capital Eyes £100 Million Exit of Spark Energy; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Rev $284M; 16/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY MAY GET INTEREST FROM PE, STRATEGICS: DEALREPORTER

Carret Asset Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 14.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc acquired 250 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 1,928 shares with $3.43 million value, up from 1,678 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $986.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $2003.46. About 661,059 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $392.40 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 59.11 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

More notable recent Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spark Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.79 million activity. Another trade for 9,602 shares valued at $94,964 was made by Maxwell W Keith III on Thursday, May 16.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $1960 target. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 7,265 shares to 38,785 valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 45,265 shares and now owns 120,240 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

