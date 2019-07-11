Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) EPS Estimated At $0.02; B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 95.12% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. SPKE’s profit would be $708,331 giving it 141.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Spark Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -122.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 98,109 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has declined 6.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 10/05/2018 – Spark Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Loss $41.8M; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy 4Q Net $47.5M; 09/05/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $286.7 MLN VS $196.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA SIMILAR TO 2017

Among 6 analysts covering BM European Value Retail (LON:BME), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BM European Value Retail had 24 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 14. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 435 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) rating on Friday, January 18. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and GBX 380 target. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 420 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 460 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. The stock of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Peel Hunt. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”. See B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) latest ratings:

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 390.00 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 475.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 390.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.37 billion GBP. The Company’s stores offer products in various categories, such as home furnishings and adornments, electricals, toys, clothing and footwear products, household goods, toiletries, foods, confectioneries, soft drinks, alcohol, Halloween and Christmas goods, giftware, stationery and crafts, pet care products, DIY and decorating products, and travel accessories, as well as gardening, outdoor, and leisure products. It has a 16.42 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 537 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 75 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

The stock increased 0.36% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 336.7. About 1.39M shares traded. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold B&M European Value Retail S.A. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 799,789 shares or 6.99% more from 747,551 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 710 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Lc has 0.02% invested in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Us Retail Bank De holds 2,340 shares. 5,056 are held by Lincoln National Corp. Pnc Service Gru holds 971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc owns 32,508 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 12,260 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Cambridge Invest holds 20,695 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) or 107,456 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). 13,675 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 5,125 shares.

More notable recent B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is B&M European Value Retail S.A.’s (LON:BME) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 21%, Has B&M European Value Retail S.A.’s (LON:BME) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At â‚¬3.96, Is Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Hadley Investments SOCIMI, S.A.U.’s (BME:YHLY) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Inversiones Doalca SOCIMI, S.A.’s (BME:YDOA) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $145,444 activity. Egan Cynthia bought 3,737 shares worth $145,444.

More notable recent Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Broadcom Cuts FY19 Outlook – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Positive; India Globalization Capital Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold Spark Energy, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.26 million shares or 4.44% less from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 11,600 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Crow Point Lc holds 1.62% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 14,899 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 400 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 164,041 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 21,098 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 934,755 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has 0% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 54,755 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 176,384 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Charles Schwab holds 492,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 18,062 shares. 23,592 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc. Bard Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 166,775 shares.