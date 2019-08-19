Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Comparison side by side

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.39 N/A 0.30 36.11 The AES Corporation 17 0.95 N/A 0.74 22.75

In table 1 we can see Spark Energy Inc. and The AES Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The AES Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spark Energy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Spark Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The AES Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 0.8% The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.4 shows that Spark Energy Inc. is 140.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The AES Corporation has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Energy Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, The AES Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Spark Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The AES Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spark Energy Inc. and The AES Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The AES Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Spark Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential downside is -6.02%. Competitively the consensus target price of The AES Corporation is $17.67, which is potential 16.25% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, The AES Corporation is looking more favorable than Spark Energy Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Spark Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of The AES Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20.7% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of The AES Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24% The AES Corporation -0.47% 0.12% -0.65% 3.07% 26.24% 16.11%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. has stronger performance than The AES Corporation

Summary

The AES Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Spark Energy Inc.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.