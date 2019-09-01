Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Comparison side by side

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.37 N/A 0.30 36.11 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 94 2.93 N/A 4.61 19.78

In table 1 we can see Spark Energy Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spark Energy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Spark Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 0.8% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Spark Energy Inc.’s -0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 140.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s 87.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Energy Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spark Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Energy Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

The consensus target price of Spark Energy Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 5.71%. On the other hand, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 2.61% and its consensus target price is $97.8. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Spark Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Spark Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.8% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.7% of Spark Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Spark Energy Inc.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.