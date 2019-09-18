SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -0.05 0.00 Insperity Inc. 117 1.01 N/A 3.89 27.35

Table 1 highlights SPAR Group Inc. and Insperity Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SPAR Group Inc. and Insperity Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. From a competition point of view, Insperity Inc. has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Insperity Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insperity Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SPAR Group Inc. and Insperity Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.1% and 84.2%. Insiders owned roughly 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Insperity Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. was more bullish than Insperity Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Insperity Inc. beats SPAR Group Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.