SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Both SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -0.05 0.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.72 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates SPAR Group Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SPAR Group Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has an average price target of $11.65, with potential upside of 21.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.1% of SPAR Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% are SPAR Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. has 36.55% stronger performance while Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has -13.61% weaker performance.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.