SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.07 N/A -0.08 0.00 Payment Data Systems Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see SPAR Group Inc. and Payment Data Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -2.2% Payment Data Systems Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -5.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.88 beta means SPAR Group Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Payment Data Systems Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Payment Data Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. SPAR Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of SPAR Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.8% of Payment Data Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 57.9% of SPAR Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are Payment Data Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25% Payment Data Systems Inc. -6.06% 2.9% -27.91% 36.26% 37.78% 49.4%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. was less bullish than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Summary

SPAR Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Payment Data Systems Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.