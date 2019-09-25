SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -0.05 0.00 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SPAR Group Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. SPAR Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Roughly 6.1% of SPAR Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% are SPAR Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. had bullish trend while OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend.

On 4 of the 7 factors SPAR Group Inc. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.