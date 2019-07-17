SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SPAR Group Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand SPAR Group Inc. has 57.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have SPAR Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.80% -2.20% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SPAR Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SPAR Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 69.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SPAR Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

SPAR Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPAR Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc.’s peers are 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

SPAR Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SPAR Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.