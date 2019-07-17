SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
SPAR Group Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand SPAR Group Inc. has 57.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have SPAR Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SPAR Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|-2.20%
|Industry Average
|38.20%
|33.55%
|7.43%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting SPAR Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SPAR Group Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|154.79M
|405.19M
|39.53
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SPAR Group Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SPAR Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.28
|2.90
|2.62
As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 69.22%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SPAR Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SPAR Group Inc.
|-0.99%
|1.82%
|11.17%
|-25.65%
|-46.78%
|25%
|Industry Average
|4.18%
|7.11%
|16.58%
|22.71%
|35.02%
|29.80%
For the past year SPAR Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
SPAR Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPAR Group Inc.
Volatility & Risk
SPAR Group Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc.’s peers are 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.
Dividends
SPAR Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
SPAR Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.
