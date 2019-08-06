Sp Plus (SP) Valuation Rose While Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.42 Million Its Position; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Declined, Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Its Position by $25.10 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $771.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 50,397 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP)

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 2.18M shares traded or 33.61% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset reported 17,135 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co holds 1.01% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 609,562 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 162 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 109 shares. 1.13 million were reported by P2 Capital Prtnrs Limited Com. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 400 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 175,185 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) or 47,915 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 6,669 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 23,751 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs, Michigan-based fund reported 63,932 shares. 1,418 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 1,895 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 26,252 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Capital invested in 3.63% or 141,342 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny owns 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 160 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 60,519 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Horan Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 300 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.44% or 53,365 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Nomura stated it has 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Altrinsic Global Advsrs Lc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 522,103 shares. Mackenzie invested in 65,317 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 336,572 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 187,933 were reported by Sei Investments Communications. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $143.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).