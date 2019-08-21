Sp Plus (SP) Stock Value Rose While Lionstone Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.42 Million; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holder Ecofin LTD Lowered Its Stake by $4.11 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 36,852 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 198,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 287,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 151,581 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CFR OF NEP/NCP HOLDCO,FIRST LIEN DEBT CUT TO B2; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.49 million for 18.85 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.