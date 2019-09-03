Sp Plus (SP) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Stock Price Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased by $335,356 Its Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 405,566 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 41,951 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc accumulated 19,641 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru reported 6,721 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 7,101 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 6 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Orrstown Financial Svcs invested in 0.03% or 376 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 8,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,433 were accumulated by Essex Invest Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Corporation. Stifel holds 0% or 20,319 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 8,804 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 553,671 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated stated it has 0.17% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 2,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.56% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 40,645 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,816 shares to 4,239 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,178 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB).

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group reported 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited invested in 10,600 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 168,339 shares. Amer Intl Inc owns 14,437 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Moreover, Lord Abbett Co Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). The California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). 120,556 are held by Bank Of Mellon Corporation. 18,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 8,087 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) or 23,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 34,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP).