Sp Plus (SP) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Holding as Shares Declined; Carret Asset Management Stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Cut by $386,112

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $753.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 45,477 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 52,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 2.95 million shares traded or 30.72% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 20/03/2018 – Novartis teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – Rare Diseases Command Mega Prices With Novartis Wager on AveXis; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – TO DIVEST ITS 36.5 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS CONSUMER HEALTHCARE JOINT VENTURE (JV) TO GSK FOR USD13.0 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Democratic senator opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HAS SEEN AVXS DATA FOR AAN CONF ON APRIL 25; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 11/05/2018 – Fosun Pharma Is Said to Vie for $2 Billion Novartis Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75B for 18.60 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14 million for 10.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.