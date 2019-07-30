SP Plus (SP) EPS Estimated At $0.75; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc acquired 69,200 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc holds 1.20 million shares with $109.54M value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. now has $7.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 886,721 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER

Analysts expect SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report $0.75 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.74% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. SP’s profit would be $17.14 million giving it 11.67 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, SP Plus Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 80,110 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 1,528 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 6,789 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Amer Intll holds 0% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Partners Lc holds 0.23% or 11,648 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 6,969 shares. Darsana Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 6.00 million shares or 20.56% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd owns 5,922 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1.43 million shares. Newtyn Management Llc holds 275,000 shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 101,292 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Captrust Fin Advisors owns 613 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased Iqvia Hldgs Inc. stake by 4.04 million shares to 8.53 million valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) stake by 107,470 shares and now owns 989,798 shares. Switch Inc. was reduced too.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $800.11 million. It offers facility maintenance, event logistics, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel. It has a 16.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides customer service, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.