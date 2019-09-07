S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 225 10.19 N/A 7.45 32.86 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 1.89 7.22

Table 1 demonstrates S&P Global Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&P Global Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has S&P Global Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

S&P Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

S&P Global Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$261.43 is S&P Global Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -2.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both S&P Global Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.9% and 97.6% respectively. About 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. had bullish trend while Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.