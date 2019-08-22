S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Reaches $263.53 High on Aug, 22; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Mistras Group, Inc. (MG)

Among 3 analysts covering Mistras Group (NYSE:MG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mistras Group has $5500 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 95.99% above currents $15.73 stock price. Mistras Group had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. See Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $55.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $20 New Target: $16.5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $287.25 target or 9.00% above today’s $263.53 share price. This indicates more upside for the $64.91 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $287.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.84 billion more. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $263.53. About 131,254 shares traded. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 21.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SPGI News: 26/03/2018 – S&P GLOBAL’S CHANGES HAVE ‘DISMANTLED’ SOVEREIGNS DIVISION; 26/04/2018 – RPT-S&P GLOBAL INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PLATTS DECLINED 4% TO $95 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – S&P GLOBAL RATINGS PLANS TO ESTABLISH DOMESTIC CREDIT RATING AGENCY IN CHINA; 26/03/2018 – S&P GLOBAL COMBINING SOVEREIGN, FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISIONS AT REGIONAL LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 28; 26/04/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PLATTS DECLINED 4% TO $95 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – GAAP OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS UPDATED FROM 45% – 46% TO A RANGE OF 44% – 45%; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates S&P’s Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – S&P Global Ratings Upgrades CBRE’s Debt Rating to BBB+; 23/05/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 21

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MISTRAS Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MG – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MISTRAS Group Inc (MG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $810,483 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $70,200 were bought by Stamatakis Manuel N. on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $48,731 were bought by Wolk Jonathan H on Wednesday, June 5. $278,540 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 843 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $451.24 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, makes, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Mistras Group, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap invested in 0% or 14,418 shares. Invesco Limited reported 49,380 shares. Parametric Associates Lc reported 26,531 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Geode Ltd Liability Co reported 197,807 shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors has 1.99 million shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 41,126 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 14,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 11,165 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,082 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 0.01% stake. United Ser Automobile Association owns 270,734 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc accumulated 384,278 shares.

More notable recent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “S&P Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: S&P Global, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Global, Inc. Appears Reasonably Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.91 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It has a 33.48 P/E ratio. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research and analytics, information, and benchmarks to the investors, issuers, and other market participants.