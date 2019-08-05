S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Is At $253.95 Formed Wedge; Moab Capital Partners Lowered Star Group LP (SGU) Holding By $477,558

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased Star Group LP (SGU) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,062 shares as Star Group LP (SGU)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 2.05M shares with $19.72 million value, down from 2.11M last quarter. Star Group LP now has $480.77 million valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 36,447 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU)

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) formed wedge up with $274.27 target or 8.00% above today’s $253.95 share price. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has $62.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $253.95. About 1.34 million shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 21.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SPGI News: 09/05/2018 – SDG Evaluation Tool Launched by Trucost; 23/05/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 21; 26/03/2018 – S&P Global Ratings Upgrades CBRE’s Debt Rating to BBB+; 21/03/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 19; 03/04/2018 – U.S. broadcast deal market low in value but high in diversity; 26/03/2018 – S&P Global Ratings Upgrades CBRE’s Debt Rating to BBB+; 25/04/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 23; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 12; 24/05/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – S&P GLOBAL RATINGS PLANS TO ESTABLISH DOMESTIC CREDIT RATING AGENCY IN CHINA; 26/03/2018 – Shanghai crude futures roar into action as global merchants dominate trade

Among 6 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. S&P Global has $27400 highest and $226 lowest target. $261.67’s average target is 3.04% above currents $253.95 stock price. S&P Global had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $26200 target. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by UBS. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Star Group, L.P. (SGU) CEO Jeff Woosnam On Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Star Group, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of 12.5 Cents per Unit – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Star Group, LP (SGU) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.46, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Star Group, LP Announces Acquisition NYSE:SGU – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 401,325 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc reported 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Eqis Capital owns 23,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). First Manhattan Company holds 3,310 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 46,873 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Central Secs Corp invested in 0.85% or 560,092 shares. Ent accumulated 0% or 902 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 373,472 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% or 105,114 shares. Bandera Lc owns 3.47M shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 152,399 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 20,784 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Lc invested in 43,400 shares or 0% of the stock.