S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Comparing side by side

Both S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 230 9.80 N/A 7.45 32.86 Verisk Analytics Inc. 145 10.32 N/A 3.58 42.33

Demonstrates S&P Global Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Verisk Analytics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than S&P Global Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. S&P Global Inc. is presently more affordable than Verisk Analytics Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

S&P Global Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of S&P Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Verisk Analytics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. S&P Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

S&P Global Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$261.43 is S&P Global Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.34%. Verisk Analytics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $128.33 average target price and a -18.33% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, S&P Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. S&P Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. was more bullish than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Verisk Analytics Inc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.