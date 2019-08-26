S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Contrasting side by side

Both S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 222 9.96 N/A 7.45 32.86 TransUnion 70 6.18 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for S&P Global Inc. and TransUnion. TransUnion is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than S&P Global Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that S&P Global Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TransUnion’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of S&P Global Inc. Its rival TransUnion’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. TransUnion has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

S&P Global Inc. and TransUnion Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

S&P Global Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.71% and an $261.43 average price target. TransUnion on the other hand boasts of a $84.33 average price target and a 2.59% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, TransUnion is looking more favorable than S&P Global Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both S&P Global Inc. and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 85.9% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are S&P Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of TransUnion shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. has weaker performance than TransUnion

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors S&P Global Inc. beats TransUnion.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.