S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Business Services company, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of S&P Global Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have S&P Global Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.30% 19.90% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares S&P Global Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. N/A 224 32.86 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

S&P Global Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio S&P Global Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for S&P Global Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.06 2.64

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 82.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of S&P Global Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. has stronger performance than S&P Global Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of S&P Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, S&P Global Inc.’s rivals have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&P Global Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that S&P Global Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, S&P Global Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

S&P Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

S&P Global Inc.’s peers beat S&P Global Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.