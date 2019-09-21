S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Contrasting side by side

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 229 9.87 N/A 7.45 32.86 frontdoor inc. 42 3.36 N/A 1.47 31.15

Table 1 demonstrates S&P Global Inc. and frontdoor inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. frontdoor inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&P Global Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. S&P Global Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us S&P Global Inc. and frontdoor inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of S&P Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, frontdoor inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for S&P Global Inc. and frontdoor inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$261.43 is S&P Global Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.42%. Meanwhile, frontdoor inc.’s consensus price target is $44.2, while its potential downside is -15.18%. The results provided earlier shows that S&P Global Inc. appears more favorable than frontdoor inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

S&P Global Inc. and frontdoor inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 89.93%. About 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year S&P Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than frontdoor inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors S&P Global Inc. beats frontdoor inc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.