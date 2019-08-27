Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s Financial Results Comparing With SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

This is a contrast between Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.23 N/A 1.68 1.31 SM Energy Company 14 0.68 N/A 0.09 107.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Southwestern Energy Company and SM Energy Company. SM Energy Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Southwestern Energy Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Southwestern Energy Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy Company’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. SM Energy Company’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Southwestern Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Southwestern Energy Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Southwestern Energy Company and SM Energy Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

Southwestern Energy Company’s upside potential currently stands at 182.93% and an $4.64 consensus target price. Competitively SM Energy Company has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 62.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Southwestern Energy Company looks more robust than SM Energy Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Southwestern Energy Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company was less bearish than SM Energy Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Southwestern Energy Company beats SM Energy Company.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.