Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.41 N/A 1.68 2.45 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.21 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Southwestern Energy Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Southwestern Energy Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy Company’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Southwestern Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Southwestern Energy Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 87.02% for Southwestern Energy Company with average target price of $5.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southwestern Energy Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.9% respectively. 0.3% are Southwestern Energy Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company has 20.23% stronger performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -15.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Southwestern Energy Company beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.