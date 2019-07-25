Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.32 N/A 1.68 2.45 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.17 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Southwestern Energy Company and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Southwestern Energy Company and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that Southwestern Energy Company is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Kosmos Energy Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Southwestern Energy Company and Kosmos Energy Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

$5.33 is Southwestern Energy Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 125.85%. Competitively Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a consensus price target of $9.83, with potential upside of 70.66%. The data provided earlier shows that Southwestern Energy Company appears more favorable than Kosmos Energy Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Southwestern Energy Company and Kosmos Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.3%. About 0.3% of Southwestern Energy Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.