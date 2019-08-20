Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.27 N/A 1.68 1.31 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.64 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Southwestern Energy Company. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Southwestern Energy Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Southwestern Energy Company and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Southwestern Energy Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Southwestern Energy Company and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Southwestern Energy Company’s upside potential currently stands at 137.95% and an $4.64 average target price. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 51.52% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Southwestern Energy Company is looking more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% are Southwestern Energy Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than Southwestern Energy Company

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Southwestern Energy Company.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.